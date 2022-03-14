Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID) Director Purchases $69,500.00 in Stock

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) Director Inese Lowenstein bought 10,000 shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:RPID traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,953. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.40. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $27.04.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). On average, analysts anticipate that Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RPID. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Rapid Micro Biosystems from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid Micro Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid Micro Biosystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPID. KPCB XIII Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the third quarter valued at about $598,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the third quarter valued at about $892,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the third quarter valued at about $2,283,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the third quarter valued at about $25,120,000. 58.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

