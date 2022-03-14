RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.78) Per Share (NASDAQ:RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for RAPT Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

NASDAQ RAPT opened at $23.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.44. RAPT Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.81 million, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.64.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.61% and a negative net margin of 1,468.46%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $85,159.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $56,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,295 shares of company stock valued at $373,018. 26.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

