RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Trading Down 11.9% After Analyst Downgrade

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 11.9% during trading on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $52.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. RAPT Therapeutics traded as low as $21.10 and last traded at $21.14. Approximately 3,820 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 273,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.99.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

In related news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $59,478.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $56,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,295 shares of company stock worth $373,018. 26.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAPT. Norges Bank bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $3,622,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,856,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 2,008.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 311,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,453,000 after buying an additional 297,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $628.15 million, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.44.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,468.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

