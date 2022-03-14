Ravencoin Classic Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $613,934.62 and $11,437.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,890.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,569.45 or 0.06606958 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $104.22 or 0.00267982 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014951 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $286.09 or 0.00735642 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00066118 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.72 or 0.00472412 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007033 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.09 or 0.00393651 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,500,736,623 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.