Raymond James Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dexterra Group in a research report issued on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dexterra Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DXT. TD Securities upped their price target on Dexterra Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Dexterra Group from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Dexterra Group stock opened at C$7.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. The stock has a market cap of C$491.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67. Dexterra Group has a 12 month low of C$5.72 and a 12 month high of C$9.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a $0.0875 dividend. This is a positive change from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.12%.

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

