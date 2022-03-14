Raymond James Boosts Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target to $145.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALL. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $123.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Allstate has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allstate will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

