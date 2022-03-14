Raymond James Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN)

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Essential Energy Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. Raymond James has a “Hold” rating and a $0.60 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Essential Energy Services’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Shares of Essential Energy Services stock opened at C$0.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.06 million and a PE ratio of -5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90. Essential Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$0.27 and a 12-month high of C$0.55.

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

