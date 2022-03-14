Raymond James Lowers CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) to Outperform

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$3.35 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$3.25. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.18% from the company’s previous close.

CEU has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.85 to C$3.35 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial cut CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.38.

TSE CEU traded down C$0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting C$2.46. 1,705,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,889. The company has a market capitalization of C$624.42 million and a P/E ratio of 9.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.69. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of C$1.36 and a 12-month high of C$2.92.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

