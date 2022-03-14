Raymond James Lowers IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) to Underperform

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.33.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $110.80 on Monday. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $103.05 and a 12-month high of $241.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.40.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $228,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 36,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 50,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 907,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,969,000 after acquiring an additional 292,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

