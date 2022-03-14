Raze Network Market Capitalization Achieves $2.04 Million (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 14th. Over the last seven days, Raze Network has traded 37.1% higher against the US dollar. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0284 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. Raze Network has a market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $527,185.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00045220 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.94 or 0.06625943 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38,996.16 or 1.00113118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00040909 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,736,311 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

