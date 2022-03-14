Razor Network Price Tops $0.0117 on Major Exchanges (RAZOR)

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 14th. One Razor Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Razor Network has a market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $242,946.00 worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Razor Network has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007508 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000186 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00010001 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00008041 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002339 BTC.

About Razor Network

Razor Network (CRYPTO:RAZOR) is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,802,446 coins. The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork . Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Razor Network is a decentralised oracle network. It consisting of stakers who accept queries from a job queue, perform fetching of information from the real-world, process and aggregate the results and serve them to the requesting application. Stakers are awarded for reporting coherently and penalized for reporting incoherently. Razor Network uses a proof of stake consensus algorithm and a native utility token called RAZOR.RAZOR are needed to be locked to participate as a staker in the network. Stakers are awarded fees as well as block rewards for participating in the network. The amount of staked tokens of the staker determine their influence in the network. The design goals of the Razor network are to ensure the long term sustainability of the oracle and the data feeds it provides, a high degree of decentralization, high economic security in a way that protects both stakers and clients of the oracle from various attacks. Razor Network will be offering 20 million RAZOR tokens (Around 2% of total supply) through a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) on 4th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC. The event will continue till around 6th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC, or till all RAZOR tokens have been distributed “

Razor Network Coin Trading

