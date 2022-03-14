Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) by 417.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,204 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Ready Capital worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $795,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,188,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,639,000 after buying an additional 56,892 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the period. 42.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RC stock opened at $15.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.08. Ready Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $13.07 and a 1 year high of $16.78.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 39.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 78.14%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ready Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

