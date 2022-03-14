Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Centerra Gold (CG)

Centerra Gold (TSE: CG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/3/2022 – Centerra Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.00 to C$14.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Centerra Gold was given a new C$13.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Centerra Gold had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$13.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Centerra Gold was given a new C$13.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Centerra Gold had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$10.50.

1/19/2022 – Centerra Gold had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$13.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Centerra Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$12.50.

1/19/2022 – Centerra Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$13.00 to C$12.50.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at C$13.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Centerra Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$8.21 and a twelve month high of C$13.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.01. The firm has a market cap of C$3.90 billion and a PE ratio of -7.95.

Get Centerra Gold Inc alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.60%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.