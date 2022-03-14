Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BRP Group (BRP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BRP Group (NYSE: BRP) in the last few weeks:

3/9/2022 – BRP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – BRP Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BRP Group Inc. is an insurance distribution firm. It provides insurance and risk management insights and solutions. The company operates primarily in the United States and internationally. BRP Group Inc. is based in Tampa, United States. “

3/4/2022 – BRP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $43.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – BRP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – BRP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $39.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – BRP Group was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

1/14/2022 – BRP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRP opened at $24.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.50 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.29 and its 200 day moving average is $33.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BRP Group news, CEO Trevor Baldwin purchased 13,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $333,302.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John A. Valentine purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.34 per share, with a total value of $27,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 14,617 shares of company stock valued at $372,728. 35.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA lifted its position in BRP Group by 912.5% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in BRP Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BRP Group by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BRP Group by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in BRP Group by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

