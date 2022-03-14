Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Klöckner & Co SE (KCO)

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR: KCO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/10/2022 – Klöckner & Co SE was given a new €16.60 ($18.04) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/9/2022 – Klöckner & Co SE was given a new €15.50 ($16.85) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

3/7/2022 – Klöckner & Co SE was given a new €14.90 ($16.20) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/23/2022 – Klöckner & Co SE was given a new €14.90 ($16.20) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/18/2022 – Klöckner & Co SE was given a new €16.60 ($18.04) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/17/2022 – Klöckner & Co SE was given a new €14.35 ($15.60) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/26/2022 – Klöckner & Co SE was given a new €14.35 ($15.60) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Shares of KCO traded down €0.33 ($0.36) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €11.67 ($12.68). The company had a trading volume of 1,114,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,641. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 2.51. Klöckner & Co SE has a 1-year low of €8.48 ($9.21) and a 1-year high of €13.49 ($14.66). The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is €10.84.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

