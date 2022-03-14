Red Cat Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:RCAT)

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 15,519 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,748% compared to the average daily volume of 545 call options.
NASDAQ RCAT traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,935. The company has a quick ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 11.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Red Cat has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $7.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.86. The stock has a market cap of $151.28 million and a P/E ratio of -3.85.
Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter. Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 39.24% and a negative net margin of 225.58%.
Red Cat Company Profile (Get Rating)
Red Cat Holdings, Inc provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry. The firm’s product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.
