Red Cat Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:RCAT)

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 15,519 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,748% compared to the average daily volume of 545 call options.

NASDAQ RCAT traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,935. The company has a quick ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 11.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Red Cat has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $7.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.86. The stock has a market cap of $151.28 million and a P/E ratio of -3.85.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter. Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 39.24% and a negative net margin of 225.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Red Cat by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Red Cat in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Red Cat during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Cat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Red Cat during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry. The firm’s product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.

