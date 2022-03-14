Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) to report sales of $91.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Redbox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.90 million to $100.40 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redbox will report full-year sales of $308.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $299.30 million to $316.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $624.35 million, with estimates ranging from $564.20 million to $684.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Redbox.

Get Redbox alerts:

RDBX has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Redbox from $35.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Redbox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Redbox from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Redbox from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Redbox from $18.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Redbox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 12.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Redbox in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Redbox in the 4th quarter valued at $255,841,000. Standard General L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Redbox during the 4th quarter worth $7,260,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Redbox during the 4th quarter worth $815,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redbox during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. 55.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RDBX opened at 1.79 on Monday. Redbox has a 12 month low of 1.61 and a 12 month high of 27.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 3.76.

Redbox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redbox (RDBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.