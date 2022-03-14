Redrow (LON:RDW) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Redrow (LON:RDW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 840 ($11.01) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.84) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Redrow from GBX 870 ($11.40) to GBX 890 ($11.66) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 840 ($11.01) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 870.13 ($11.40).

Redrow stock opened at GBX 562.60 ($7.37) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 6.99. Redrow has a 12 month low of GBX 500.82 ($6.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 743.60 ($9.74). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 609.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 650.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

In other Redrow news, insider Richard Akers purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 619 ($8.11) per share, with a total value of £123,800 ($162,211.74).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

