Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%.
Redwood Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 12.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Redwood Trust has a payout ratio of 59.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Redwood Trust to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.7%.
NYSE:RWT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.70. 789,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,409. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average of $12.67. Redwood Trust has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.96.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.
In other news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $121,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,505 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.
About Redwood Trust (Get Rating)
Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Redwood Trust (RWT)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.