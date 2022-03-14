Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%.

Redwood Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 12.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Redwood Trust has a payout ratio of 59.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Redwood Trust to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.7%.

NYSE:RWT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.70. 789,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,409. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average of $12.67. Redwood Trust has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 55.48% and a return on equity of 14.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Redwood Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

In other news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $121,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,505 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

