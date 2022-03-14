REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $2.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. REE Automotive traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 4659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

Several other brokerages have also commented on REE. Zacks Investment Research lowered REE Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on REE Automotive in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, REE Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REE. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 14.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.81.

REE Automotive Company Profile (NASDAQ:REE)

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

