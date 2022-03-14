Refinable 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $601,199.00 (FINE)

Refinable (FINE) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. During the last week, Refinable has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000264 BTC on major exchanges. Refinable has a total market cap of $4.22 million and $601,199.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00044963 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,544.69 or 0.06536378 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,946.44 or 1.00038993 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00040976 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

