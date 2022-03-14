Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Regency Centers in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial analyst K. Kim forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Regency Centers’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

REG has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.11.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $66.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $54.50 and a 1 year high of $78.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.85. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 118.48%.

In related news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $302,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 82.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 635.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 100.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

