Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Trading Up 5.9%

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) shares were up 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.25 and last traded at $23.20. Approximately 194,810 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 11,408,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.91.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.67.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 27.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 177,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 19,924 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter worth $337,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 193.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 81,128 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 48.7% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 64.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 478,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,647,000 after buying an additional 187,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

