Relx (NYSE:RELX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 148,622 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,358,306 shares.The stock last traded at $27.68 and had previously closed at $27.33.

Several research analysts have commented on RELX shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,500 ($32.76) to GBX 2,600 ($34.07) in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,750 ($36.03) to GBX 2,730 ($35.77) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,788.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RELX. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relx Company Profile (NYSE:RELX)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

