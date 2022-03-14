Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Renault in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. DZ Bank raised shares of Renault from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €47.00 ($51.09) target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from €35.00 ($38.04) to €40.00 ($43.48) in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The volume recovery that Besson expects in Europe as semi shortages ease and further cost-cutting benefits emerge should drive Auto and Group margins higher and industrial free cash flow north of EUR1B in 2022, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of RNLSY stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.77. 317,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,377. Renault has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.11.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

