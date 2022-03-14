renDOGE (RENDOGE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $23,165.00

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 14th. renDOGE has a total market capitalization of $324,894.64 and approximately $23,165.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renDOGE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000272 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, renDOGE has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get renDOGE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00044641 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,522.04 or 0.06514435 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,736.26 or 1.00055852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00040504 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE was first traded on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for renDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.