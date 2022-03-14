Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 55,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,826,563 shares.The stock last traded at $60.77 and had previously closed at $60.89.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REGI. Cowen cut Renewable Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $61.50 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.10.
The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 279.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 29,860 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,887,000 after buying an additional 35,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.
Renewable Energy Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:REGI)
Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.
