Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Swarthmore Group Inc.

Swarthmore Group Inc. lowered its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,939 shares during the quarter. Republic Services comprises about 2.1% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $8,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Republic Services by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,550,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,806,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,764,000 after buying an additional 335,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 362,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.17 per share, for a total transaction of $42,503,065.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RSG traded up $1.93 on Monday, hitting $128.47. 1,648,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,140. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.91 and a 200-day moving average of $128.86. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.06 and a 12-month high of $145.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.54%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RSG. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.38.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

