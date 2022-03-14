Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Marqeta, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Marqeta in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.19). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Marqeta’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MQ. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marqeta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.85.

Shares of MQ opened at $10.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.40. Marqeta has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $155.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.79 million. Marqeta’s revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,885,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,122,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,291 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 2,222.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 419,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 401,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,059,000. 25.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

