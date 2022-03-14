Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tilly’s, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tilly’s in a report released on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. William Blair cut shares of Tilly’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilly’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $9.30 on Monday. Tilly’s has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $287.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.11.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,201,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,472,000 after buying an additional 8,594 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 692,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,151,000 after buying an additional 70,527 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 161,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 14,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the fourth quarter worth $6,948,000. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

