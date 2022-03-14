Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tilly’s, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Tilly’s in a research note issued on Friday, March 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair lowered Tilly’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

TLYS opened at $9.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.38. Tilly’s has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tilly’s by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,201,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,594 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Tilly’s by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 692,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,151,000 after acquiring an additional 70,527 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tilly’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Tilly’s by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 161,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 14,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Tilly’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,948,000. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.