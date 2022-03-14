Research Analysts Offer Predictions for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DoubleVerify in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for DoubleVerify’s FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.13 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DoubleVerify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.47.

Shares of DV opened at $21.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.38. DoubleVerify has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion and a PE ratio of 121.28.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DV. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,853,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,172,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,457 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,238,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,766,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,782,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $398,815.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $979,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,185,474. Insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

