Research Analysts Offer Predictions for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note issued on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities raised First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.02.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $57.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $43.83 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.94.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 56.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 51.92%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

