Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Uniper (UN01)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Uniper (ETR: UN01) recently:

3/11/2022 – Uniper was given a new €23.00 ($25.00) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

3/8/2022 – Uniper was given a new €35.50 ($38.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/8/2022 – Uniper was given a new €30.00 ($32.61) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/2/2022 – Uniper was given a new €35.50 ($38.59) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

2/28/2022 – Uniper was given a new €30.00 ($32.61) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/28/2022 – Uniper was given a new €39.00 ($42.39) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/24/2022 – Uniper was given a new €42.00 ($45.65) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/23/2022 – Uniper was given a new €35.50 ($38.59) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

2/23/2022 – Uniper was given a new €35.50 ($38.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/23/2022 – Uniper was given a new €34.00 ($36.96) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/22/2022 – Uniper was given a new €36.00 ($39.13) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/22/2022 – Uniper was given a new €39.00 ($42.39) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/21/2022 – Uniper was given a new €40.00 ($43.48) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/17/2022 – Uniper was given a new €34.00 ($36.96) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/15/2022 – Uniper was given a new €42.00 ($45.65) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/25/2022 – Uniper was given a new €40.00 ($43.48) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/24/2022 – Uniper was given a new €35.50 ($38.59) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/17/2022 – Uniper was given a new €39.30 ($42.72) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Uniper stock traded up €0.50 ($0.54) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €20.48 ($22.26). 1,049,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,956. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €36.17 and its 200-day moving average price is €37.16. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion and a PE ratio of -1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Uniper SE has a fifty-two week low of €16.05 ($17.45) and a fifty-two week high of €42.45 ($46.14).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

