Research Analysts Set Expectations for Design Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Design Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Design Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:DSGN opened at $17.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.13. Design Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $50.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Design Therapeutics by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Design Therapeutics by 1,044.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

