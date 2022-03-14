Research Analysts Set Expectations for L.B. Foster’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSTR)

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for L.B. Foster in a research report issued on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.92. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). L.B. Foster had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $112.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

FSTR has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered L.B. Foster from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L.B. Foster from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of L.B. Foster stock opened at $15.76 on Monday. L.B. Foster has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average is $15.39. The firm has a market cap of $170.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 0.95.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSTR. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,663,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 53.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 29,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 35,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment consists of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

