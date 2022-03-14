Research Analysts Set Expectations for Ulta Beauty, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Wolfmeyer now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $4.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.16. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.34 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $22.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $25.57 EPS.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ULTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $492.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $368.51 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $297.29 and a one year high of $422.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $372.75 and a 200-day moving average of $381.38. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $202,400,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

