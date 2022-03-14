Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Endo International (ENDP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Endo International (NASDAQ: ENDP):

3/9/2022 – Endo International had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $11.00 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Endo International had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $8.00 to $4.00.

3/2/2022 – Endo International was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $5.00.

3/2/2022 – Endo International had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $3.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Endo International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Endo’s generic business faces a slowdown amid stiff competition from other generic drug manufacturers, brand name pharmaceutical companies through authorized generics, existing brand equivalents and manufacturers of therapeutically similar drugs. A slowdown in elective procedures, patient flow and workforce disruptions in physician offices, mainly due to the Delta variant, has somewhat affected Xiaflex’s sales. The company’s high debt also remains a concern Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. Nevertheless, the FDA approval of collagenase clostridium histolyticum-aaes for the treatment of moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women under the brand name, Qwo, is a significant boost for the company. Estimates for the fourth quarter are stable ahead of the release.”

2/2/2022 – Endo International was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ ENDP traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.15. 118,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,501,860. Endo International plc has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $8.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 90.96% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $789.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Endo International plc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Endo International during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Endo International by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Endo International during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Endo International by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Endo International in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

