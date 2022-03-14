Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Endo International (ENDP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Endo International (NASDAQ: ENDP):
- 3/9/2022 – Endo International had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $11.00 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2022 – Endo International had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $8.00 to $4.00.
- 3/2/2022 – Endo International was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $5.00.
- 3/2/2022 – Endo International had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $3.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2022 – Endo International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Endo’s generic business faces a slowdown amid stiff competition from other generic drug manufacturers, brand name pharmaceutical companies through authorized generics, existing brand equivalents and manufacturers of therapeutically similar drugs. A slowdown in elective procedures, patient flow and workforce disruptions in physician offices, mainly due to the Delta variant, has somewhat affected Xiaflex’s sales. The company’s high debt also remains a concern Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. Nevertheless, the FDA approval of collagenase clostridium histolyticum-aaes for the treatment of moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women under the brand name, Qwo, is a significant boost for the company. Estimates for the fourth quarter are stable ahead of the release.”
- 2/2/2022 – Endo International was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.
Shares of NASDAQ ENDP traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.15. 118,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,501,860. Endo International plc has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $8.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.12.
Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 90.96% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $789.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Endo International plc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.
