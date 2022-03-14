Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Freehold Royalties (FRHLF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS: FRHLF):

3/7/2022 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$19.00 to C$20.00.

3/3/2022 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$19.00.

3/3/2022 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00.

3/3/2022 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$15.00.

3/3/2022 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$17.50.

2/4/2022 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00.

FRHLF stock opened at $11.84 on Monday. Freehold Royalties Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $12.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0473 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 5.47%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

