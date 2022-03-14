Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Clearwater Analytics (CWAN)

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/11/2022 – Clearwater Analytics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is based in BOISE, Idaho. “

3/3/2022 – Clearwater Analytics had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Clearwater Analytics had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $28.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Clearwater Analytics had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Clearwater Analytics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $22.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Clearwater Analytics had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Clearwater Analytics stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.76. The company had a trading volume of 835,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,834. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $27.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.08. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 104,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $1,873,730.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai bought 14,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $248,043.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 363,274 shares of company stock worth $6,336,237 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 21.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

