Reviewing American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT) and Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR)

American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT – Get Rating) and Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get American Virtual Cloud Technologies alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for American Virtual Cloud Technologies and Aurora Innovation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Virtual Cloud Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aurora Innovation 0 1 1 0 2.50

American Virtual Cloud Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,256.86%. Aurora Innovation has a consensus target price of $13.63, indicating a potential upside of 263.33%. Given American Virtual Cloud Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Virtual Cloud Technologies is more favorable than Aurora Innovation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.5% of American Virtual Cloud Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.1% of Aurora Innovation shares are held by institutional investors. 49.3% of American Virtual Cloud Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Virtual Cloud Technologies and Aurora Innovation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Virtual Cloud Technologies -85.99% -415.17% -63.25% Aurora Innovation N/A N/A -26.33%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Virtual Cloud Technologies and Aurora Innovation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Virtual Cloud Technologies $87.61 million 0.65 -$27.17 million N/A N/A Aurora Innovation $82.54 million 29.21 -$755.45 million N/A N/A

American Virtual Cloud Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Innovation.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. is an IT solutions provider that delivers actionable outcomes for organizations by using IT and technology solutions to drive business outcomes and innovation. It products include network communications, data storage, desktops and servers. The firm offers licensing, licensing management and software solutions and services that help customers optimize their software investments. The company services include managed IT services, virtualization, storage, and networking and data center services. The company was founded on April 7, 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reinvent Technology Partners Y entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Aurora Innovation Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for American Virtual Cloud Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Virtual Cloud Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.