Reviewing Constellation Brands (STZ) and Its Competitors

Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ – Get Rating) is one of 29 public companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Constellation Brands to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.8% of Constellation Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Constellation Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Constellation Brands and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Brands 0 6 13 0 2.68 Constellation Brands Competitors 275 1269 1444 32 2.41

Constellation Brands presently has a consensus target price of $271.17, indicating a potential upside of 23.83%. As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 142.92%. Given Constellation Brands’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Constellation Brands has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Constellation Brands and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Brands -0.56% 15.03% 7.16% Constellation Brands Competitors -32.43% -153.36% -21.83%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Constellation Brands and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Brands $9.36 billion $2.00 billion -729.97 Constellation Brands Competitors $11.96 billion $2.00 billion -24.24

Constellation Brands’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Constellation Brands. Constellation Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Constellation Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.93 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Constellation Brands pays out -310.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Beverages” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 104.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Constellation Brands has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Constellation Brands has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Constellation Brands’ peers have a beta of 0.73, suggesting that their average stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Constellation Brands beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Constellation Brands (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc. engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points. The Corporate Operations and Other segment comprise costs of executive management, corporate development, corporate finance, human resources, internal audit, investor relations, legal, public relations, and information technology. The Canopy segment consists of canopy equity method Investments. The company was founded by Marvin Sands in 1945 and is headquartered in Victor, NY.

