Reviewing SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) & Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW)

Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW – Get Rating) and SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Westbury Bancorp and SB Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westbury Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A SB Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Westbury Bancorp and SB Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westbury Bancorp 24.08% N/A N/A SB Financial Group 25.17% 10.80% 1.18%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.1% of Westbury Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of SB Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Westbury Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of SB Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Westbury Bancorp and SB Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westbury Bancorp $38.78 million 2.22 $9.53 million $3.35 9.70 SB Financial Group $72.60 million 1.85 $18.28 million $2.46 7.56

SB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Westbury Bancorp. SB Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westbury Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Westbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SB Financial Group has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SB Financial Group beats Westbury Bancorp on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Westbury Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, Westbury Bank, engages in the provision of financial solutions and services. It offers checking, savings, money market and term certificate accounts and its primary lending products are consumer, commercial, and residential mortgage loans. The was founded on August 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Waukesha, WI.

SB Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

SB Financial Group, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Defiance, OH.

