Reviewing Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) & Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ – Get Rating) and Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Yubo International Biotech has a beta of 6.76, meaning that its stock price is 576% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edap Tms has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Yubo International Biotech and Edap Tms’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yubo International Biotech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Edap Tms $47.81 million 5.16 -$1.95 million N/A N/A

Yubo International Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Edap Tms.

Profitability

This table compares Yubo International Biotech and Edap Tms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yubo International Biotech N/A -162.24% -31.47% Edap Tms 0.29% 0.36% 0.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Yubo International Biotech and Edap Tms, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yubo International Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Edap Tms 0 0 3 0 3.00

Edap Tms has a consensus price target of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 53.15%. Given Edap Tms’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Edap Tms is more favorable than Yubo International Biotech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.2% of Edap Tms shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.5% of Yubo International Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Edap Tms beats Yubo International Biotech on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yubo International Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yubo International Biotech Ltd. engages in the supply of products that process, store and administer therapeutic doses of endometrial stem cells for treatment of disease and injuries. Its products include Life Shinkansen Liquid Dressing and Life Shinkansen Spray Dressing. The company was founded by Lawrence A. Minkoff on February 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Edap Tms Company Profile (Get Rating)

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology. The UDS segment focuses in the development, marketing, manufacturing, and servicing of medical devices for the minimally invasive diagnosis or treatment of urological disorders, mainly urinary stones, and other clinical indications. The company was founded on December 3, 1979 and is headquartered in Vaulx-en-Velin, France.

