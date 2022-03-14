Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Director Acquires $65,092.30 in Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) Director Thilo Schroeder purchased 3,110 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.93 per share, for a total transaction of $65,092.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

On Wednesday, March 9th, Thilo Schroeder purchased 39,600 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $794,772.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Thilo Schroeder purchased 103,005 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,894,261.95.

On Friday, March 4th, Thilo Schroeder purchased 56,300 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.69 per share, for a total transaction of $995,947.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Thilo Schroeder purchased 116,290 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,202,532.60.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Thilo Schroeder bought 300,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,500,000.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Thilo Schroeder bought 400,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,800,000.00.

RVMD traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.31. 687,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,674. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.92. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $50.88.

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 28.26% and a negative net margin of 636.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Revolution Medicines by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,475,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,811,000 after purchasing an additional 369,181 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,470,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,344,000 after acquiring an additional 11,357 shares in the last quarter. Nextech Invest AG purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $74,710,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 237.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,930,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,028,000 after acquiring an additional 495,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.