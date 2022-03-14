RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at B. Riley

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at B. Riley from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RFIL. TheStreet downgraded shares of RF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised RF Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on RF Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

RFIL stock opened at $6.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.53. The firm has a market cap of $68.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.14. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $9.63.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $21.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.53 million. RF Industries had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 10.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 10,200 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $75,582.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Cefali bought 7,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $58,252.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 21,381 shares of company stock worth $159,763. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RFIL. GRT Capital Partners L.L.C. raised its position in RF Industries by 33.9% in the second quarter. GRT Capital Partners L.L.C. now owns 187,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its position in RF Industries by 1,212.5% in the third quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 52,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 48,499 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of RF Industries by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 680,853 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 26,453 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of RF Industries during the second quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 325.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 99,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 76,241 shares during the period. 37.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

