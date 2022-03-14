Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 5,300 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 5,300 ($69.44) target price by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RIO. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.79) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,400 ($70.75) to GBX 5,900 ($77.31) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.65) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,600 ($73.38) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($55.03) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,338.33 ($69.95).

RIO opened at GBX 5,387 ($70.58) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,532.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,086.51. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,354 ($57.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($90.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £87.29 billion and a PE ratio of 5.73.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($71.99), for a total transaction of £576,045.90 ($754,777.12).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

