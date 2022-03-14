Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($66.32) to GBX 4,850 ($63.07) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,320.06.

Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.37. The stock had a trading volume of 8,952,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,302,377. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.83. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $59.58 and a twelve month high of $95.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth approximately $393,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,364 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,249 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

