Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Short Interest Update

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, an increase of 50.6% from the February 13th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RVSDF opened at $0.13 on Monday. Riverside Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.12.

About Riverside Resources

Riverside Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Mexico. Its projects include Los Cuarentas Gold-Silver, Cecilia Gold-Sliver, Sandy Gold, Peñoles Gold-Silver, Tajitos Gold, and Ariel Copper-Gold. The company was founded by Warwick George Smith and Murray Seitz on July 4, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

