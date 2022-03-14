RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) PT Lowered to $6.00

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $11.50 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 308.16% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLX Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

Shares of RLX stock opened at $1.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.53. RLX Technology has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $20.65.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of RLX Technology by 11.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RLX Technology by 21.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 428,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 75,275 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of RLX Technology by 36.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 353,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 94,248 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RLX Technology by 26.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 248,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 52,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of RLX Technology by 79.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,744,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.