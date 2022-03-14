RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) PT Lowered to $6.00

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $11.50 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 308.16% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLX Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.
Shares of RLX stock opened at $1.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.53. RLX Technology has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $20.65.
RLX Technology Company Profile
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
